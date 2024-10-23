ViDrate named as Innovation finalist for Yorkshire Business Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keighley-based electrolyte hydration business, ViDrate, has been announced as a finalist in the Innovation category of the Yorkshire Post Business Excellence Awards.

Founded by locals Nick Hird and Rob Bennett, ViDrate is the world’s first zero-sugar hydration product with no artificial ingredients to help people drink more water - while eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles.

Launched in January 2019, the on-the-go hydration sachets are available in a variety of fruity flavours and include extra vitamins and electrolytes for enhanced nutrition.

Despite being repeatedly told it was impossible to manufacture fruit-flavoured products without artificial additives or bulking agents, Nick used his nutrition and fitness expertise to develop a unique formula and finally found a willing manufacturer.

ViDrate hydration sachets come in a variety of fruity flavours, designed to help people drink more water.

Nick and Rob quit their jobs and dedicated two years to building the business, working 12 hours a day, packing products and living in their van while making deliveries.

The Yorkshire Post Business Excellence Awards celebrates businesses and leaders driving growth and innovation across the region. Categories include Technology & Digital, Manufacturing, Sustainability, Best New Start-up, and Employee Wellbeing, with the Innovation Award recognising companies that bring positive change through their products, services, or business models.

Nick said: “My lightbulb moment followed a university sampling session for another ready to drink brand. I was struck by the number of students refilling their plastic bottles at the water fountain and became determined to find a better way to enhance hydration with a tasty alternative to ‘boring’ water that would also offer a credible, green choice for consumers.”

With no prior manufacturing experience, Nick struggled to find a partner to create the product to his exact specifications. After multiple recipe refinements, the ViDrate sachet, which has under 15 calories, has zero sugar and no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners, was born.

Nick Hird and Rob Bennett, co-founders of ViDrate

Nick added: “We’ve worked incredibly hard to develop a great-tasting product that’s both sustainable and free of artificial ingredients. Just this year we've experienced a 900% sales growth, which says everything about much consumers love ViDrate.

“In the past five years, we have expanded internationally into 10 countries and moved into our first headquarters, a 4,000 sq ft space in Keighley that employs 13 local people.

“Becoming a finalist is a huge milestone for us as it reflects the innovation behind ViDrate but also the dedication of our team.”

ViDrate is committed to remaining at the forefront of the health and wellness industry while keeping sustainability at the heart of its mission. Its sachets help reduce nearly 11kg of plastic waste per person each year, and the company is on track to make them fully recyclable. Continuing to innovate, the brand is also developing a ground-breaking paper-based ‘clip strip’ for supermarkets - aimed at eliminating unnecessary plastics and furthering their environmental impact.

Available through its website, Amazon, and at selected retailers including Boots, Superdrug and Whole Foods London, ViDrate offers a first month’s free subscription for new buyers.

To find out more about ViDrate, visit www.vidrate.com