Wakefield architect pioneers virtual reality services in homes projects

Studio J Architects, which is based in Horbury, is thought to be the only architect in the city to currently use VR.

The team has taken VR headsets on tour to professional events as part of helping local homeowners visualise their finished home extensions, modern barn conversions and more.

James Butterworth, managing director of Studio J Architects, said: “Whenever we take our VR services out into the community, we always get a fantastic reaction from people.

“Wearing the headsets gives people the chance to walk around a virtual tour of a property, experiencing the space and getting a sense of its scale and design.

“The feedback we received was incredible – people unanimously loved it.”

The benefits of using VR services for home design are varied.

Homeowners can enjoy enhanced visualisation, standing in a space before it is built.

For many people, this gives them a far greater understanding of architectural concepts and details compared to looking at a 2D plan.

Collaboration is also easier, because the video can be shared with the client’s relatives, friends or people who may not be able to otherwise see the design.

Architects can also share the VR plan with builders or engineers, no matter where they are based.

James added: “The level of detail available when using this design tool is incredible.

“We can include features such as vases of flowers, duvet covers and art on the walls.

“This is fun to see, but it is also an important part of giving people confidence and reassurance.

“Creating a new-build home or remodelling your property takes many months or even years.

Being able to revisit the vision of what will be achieved, in an immersive fashion, is comforting.”

The VR designs can also be used to identify any adjustments that might be needed, test features or assess how the surrounding environment impacts the building.

Studio J Architects has worked on more than 750 projects across Yorkshire and the north in 16 years.

In 2024, the firm was a finalist in the Wakefield Business Awards.

Residents can find out more about their projects and services at https://www.studio-j.co.uk

