Wakefield-based entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, named “Property Personality of the Year”

Harpreet Banwait, renowned entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, has been named “Property Personality of the Year” at the prestigious Yorkshire Asian Business Association (YABA) Awards 2025.

The award was presented at the ceremony held on October 23 in Bradford, where Banwait was represented by Financial Director Andy Littlewood, Head of Marketing & PR Jackie Brook, and Business Support Manager Kristen Endeacott.

Banwait, who was unable to attend the event in person, is the founder of Banwait Group Holdings, a thriving business that spans commercial property and care home investments across the UK. Through Strong Life Care and the Banwait Family Foundation, the company exemplifies a deep commitment to compassionate care and social impact.

“I’m truly humbled and grateful,” said Banwait. “This award isn’t just about me — it’s about our team, our values, and our vision. It reflects how we’ve grown as a business and as a community partner, always striving to use profit as a force for good.”

The event was attended by notable figures including Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, and featured moving moments such as a speech by Sharon Kaur Jandu OBE and a powerful presentation by Sunjeeda and her sons from Women’s Whispers — a Beeston-based group supporting women in crisis. Inspired by their work, the Banwait Family Foundation pledged further support to the cause.

Strong Life Care, under the Banwait Group Holdings umbrella, was founded on a deeply personal mission after Harpreet struggled to find a care home that truly felt like home for his grandfather. Today, the company operates with family at its core, boasting a staff turnover of just 1.8% in an industry where 44% is the norm — a testament to its people-first culture.

The recognition at the YABA Awards underscores Banwait's growing influence in the property and care sectors and reinforces the Group's commitment to blending business success with meaningful social contribution.

Based in Wakefield, Banwait Group Holdings operates in both the real estate investment and health & social care sectors, with a growing portfolio of commercial properties and care homes across the UK. The company also leads philanthropic initiatives through the Banwait Family Foundation.