Wakefield based housebuilder secures next Yorkshire development in Crofton

A Yorkshire housebuilder with its headquarters in Wakefield has acquired land in the West Yorkshire village of Crofton.

The site will see Miller Homes build c.126, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes on land at the edge of the village.

“This was an impressive acquisition by our team with the purchase taking just three months to complete,” said Ian Thomson, Land Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Now, as we hand over to our production, construction and sales team we’re looking forward to seeing this scheme come to fruition in what should be a very popular development.”

The development will be known as Priory Fields, in a nod to nearby Nostell Priory, and is located off Santingley Lane, Crofton.

Ideally located just four miles from the centre of Wakefield, construction is due to commence in the autumn of 2025.

The housebuilder will make a number of contributions to the local community through its Section 106 agreements which will be confirmed when final planning is secured in the weeks ahead.

“Homes at Priory Fields will be available for sale in early 2026 and our sales team will look forward to welcoming visitors to the development,” said Ian. “In the meantime, any interested parties should register their interest on the Miller Homes website so they can be the first to hear of site plans, house types, plots and offers when they are released.”

To find out more about Miller Homes and its developments in Yorkshire visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/yorkshire-and-the-surrounding-areas.aspx