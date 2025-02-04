Wakefield-Based Music App Hits the Right Notes with Finance Yorkshire Backing

The fitness industry is being transformed by the cutting-edge music app Pure Energy Music, based at Tileyard North in Wakefield, which delivers expertly curated tracks designed to enhance exercise performance.

Chosen as the group exercise music provider for industry leaders such as David Lloyd Clubs and Everyone Active, this Yorkshire-based business is transforming the UK gym and leisure market.

Pure Energy Music provides fitness operators with an innovative solution to deliver consistent, tailored music programming across a variety of fitness classes, boosting member engagement. Developed at the company’s headquarters in Tileyard North, a renowned creative industries hub in Wakefield, the intuitive app meets the unique needs of gyms, leisure centres, and fitness instructors. It delivers high-quality music specifically designed to elevate exercise performance, motivation, and overall well-being.

Already used by premium operator, David Lloyd Clubs, as well as top-tier clients like Everyone Active and various local authorities, the app is a go-to resource for thousands of fitness instructors at more than 450 fitness locations nationwide. With its seamless streaming service, Pure Energy Music enables fitness operators to access bespoke playlists crafted in-house by an expert production team that stays at the forefront of fitness and music innovation.

Pure Energy Music Receives £500,000 investment from Finance Yorkshire

This creative approach to fitness-focused music has recently received a £500,000 investment from Finance Yorkshire’s growth fund. The funding will fuel Pure Energy Music’s expansion, including hiring new team members in roles ranging from production to global sales.

Andy Pickles, CEO of Pure Energy Music, commented:“At Pure Energy Music, we are dedicated to excellence in music production and customer support, ensuring an outstanding experience for fitness professionals worldwide. Our focus on quality, simplicity, and inclusivity reflects our commitment to empowering diverse, dynamic exercise classes and well-being with our innovative music and technology.”

“Beyond transforming member experience, our app provides a novel solution to traditional music licensing – empowering operators to save valuable time and resources. Backed by the tremendous support of Finance Yorkshire, we’re excited to expand our reach and continue shaping the role of music in enhancing fitness performance across the UK and beyond.”

Alex McWhirter, CEO of Finance Yorkshire, commented:“Pure Energy Music exemplifies the vision and innovation within the region’s creative and digital sector. We are pleased to support Andy and his team in driving the growth and use of the app through the creation of more jobs in Yorkshire’s regional economy.”

As fitness trends continue to evolve, Pure Energy Music is perfectly positioned to meet the growing demand for performance-enhancing music, both in the UK and internationally. With its subscription-based model, the app provides a cost-effective solution for gym operators who would otherwise face complex negotiations over music rights.

Fitness decision-makers now have the opportunity to access a ground-breaking app that seamlessly harmonises creativity, consistency and compliance - transforming how music enhances the fitness industry.

To learn more about Pure Energy Music, visit pureenergymusic.com.