Wakefield-based music app welcomes Non-Executive Chairman

Pure Energy Music, a music service for the fitness industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ivan Stevenson as Non-Executive Chairman.

This strategic addition comes as the company accelerates its growth, fuelled by investment and a strong commitment to expanding its presence in the fitness and technology sectors.

With a wealth of experience in scaling technology-driven businesses, Ivan brings unparalleled expertise in growth strategy, sales expansion, and digital transformation. Having previously played a key role at Xplor, Ivan has extensive knowledge of the fitness and technology landscape, including scaling and successfully selling businesses in the space. His appointment will provide crucial guidance as Pure Energy Music continues to innovate and expand.

As Non-Executive Chairman, Ivan will provide invaluable, impartial leadership, ensuring Pure Energy Music stays agile, focused, and primed for sustainable growth.

Key Attributes Ivan Stevenson Brings to Pure Energy Music:

As Non-Executive Chairman, Ivan will offer balanced and strategic direction to the board, ensuring the company remains agile and focused on sustainable growth. Proven Track Record in Scaling Tech Businesses: Ivan’s expertise in driving business expansion, particularly within fitness technology, aligns perfectly with Pure Energy Music’s growth aspirations.

Ivan’s appointment reflects Pure Energy Music’s commitment to establishing a leadership team that embodies a forward-thinking mindset. He immediately connected with the company’s startup culture, sharing the passion and vision that define Pure Energy Music’s journey.

Commenting on his appointment, Ivan said: "I’m incredibly excited to join Pure Energy Music at such a dynamic stage in its journey. The team’s passion for innovation, their deep understanding of the fitness industry, and their ambitious growth plans make this a truly exciting opportunity. Having spent years working at the intersection of fitness and technology, I see huge potential for Pure Energy Music to further disrupt the space and drive real value for fitness professionals. I look forward to working with the team to scale the business, expand our reach, and continue delivering cutting-edge music solutions that empower the fitness industry.”

Andy Pickles, CEO of Pure Energy Music, commented:"We are thrilled to welcome Ivan Stevenson as Non-Executive Chairman. His deep understanding of technology, sales growth, and the fitness industry, combined with his experience at a billion-dollar company, make him the perfect leader to guide our next phase of expansion. Ivan’s strategic mindset, industry expertise, and ability to scale businesses will be invaluable as we continue to grow. From the moment we met, it was clear that he shared our passion and vision for the future of Pure Energy Music, and we’re excited to have him on board."