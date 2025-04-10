Wakefield-based PFS Global rebrands to OVAGLAS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PFS Global, one of the world’s leading glazing enhancement companies, has announced its rebrand to OVAGLAS, following an internal reorganisation and expansion.

Launched in 1991, OVAGLAS now boasts a global reputation, delivering complex projects for some of the world’s largest organisations. OVAGLAS offers a wide range of glass coatings for performance, protection, and enhancement solutions. We are particularly excited about our performance division, which provides significant energy reductions for our global retail customers.

Speaking of the team restructure, OVAGLAS President Stephen Ball said: “The international success of PFS Global over the last decade has led to this exciting opportunity to rebrand and build for the future. As a Board, we are excited to appoint Ryan Griffin as our new Managing Director and are confident that Ryan and his talented team will take OVAGLAS to the next level.”

Ryan Griffin, Managing Director of OVAGLAS, added: “This new transition represents a huge opportunity for OVAGLAS, as we bring years of experience together for the benefit of our customers both now and into the future. This rebrand is about celebrating the shared goals of our incredible team and encouraging synergy between our core businesses. This will enable our customers around the world to benefit from reduced costs, increased productivity and enhanced protection through our advanced glass coating solutions.”

This enhanced business structure is representative of the company's goals over the next five years, with a clear focus on operations, product development, and global marketing.

For more information, please visit ovaglas.co.uk