Wakefield-based Roann wins quartet of contracts worth £250k

Roann has secured four new contracts with luxury kitchen designer, supplier and installer, Kuche.

The fabricator and installer of high-volume, low-silica worktops has been appointed by Kuche, which is headquartered in Manchester but operates nationwide, to supply Silestone worktops for two Manchester-based projects -Trafford Gardens, a luxurious new build development, and Wilmslow Road, a 20-plot residential scheme.

In London, Roann will deliver worktops for a new 90-plot development in Earlsfield and a 51-plot refurbishment project in Battersea.

The new contract wins bring the number of projects Roann and Kuche have collaborated on in 2025 to seven, amounting to over £400,000 of worktops.

Scott Wharton, operations and technical director at Roann, said: "We’ve been working with Kuche for the past two years and we’re looking forward to partnering with them again to deliver high quality kitchens across all four developments.

“This is an exciting time for our business as we continue to expand our reach. Manchester and London are key growth markets for us, and these contracts demonstrate the confidence Kuche has in our ability to deliver high-quality kitchen worktops at scale. To meet growing demand, we continue to invest in skilled people and operational improvements to maintain the highest standards of service."

Matt Duncan, director at Kuche said: “Kuche has built a reputation for delivering opulent kitchens that complement the high-end developments our clients deliver. It’s imperative we surround ourselves with dedicated and high skilled partners. We’re pleased to have Roann on board and know we can rely on them to deliver quality worktops, on time and to the highest standard.”

Roann, which employs 40 staff, has a proven track record with Kuche. Earlier this year, the company delivered 84 worktops at Brabazon, a landmark regeneration scheme in Bristol, and 96 at Rufus, a residential development in London.