Wakefield beauty salon leading efforts to help save the environment

En Route hair salon in Walton is at the forefront of a sustainability project in the. village. Pictured Lauren Crowther from Whisk cafe, staff from En Route and allotment chairman Alan Berry. Picture Scott Merrylees

En Route Hair & Beauty based in Walton has teamed up with neighbouring businesses to help the planet.

Their scheme involves everything from using the right kind of products to donating hair cuttings.

Senior salon co-ordinator Shannon Giblin said: “We know how important it is to everyone to look after our planet and believe sharing local business’ efforts will create a buzz in Wakefield.

“It’s about looking after what we have for future generations.

“It’s really important to us and important that people know local business what we are doing.”

Only using renewable energy, is among the little changes the salon has introduced, while all the lighting is LED, and the salon uses biodegradable towels.

Shannon said these are offered to clients after their service to reuse and compost in just 12 weeks

The salon uses palm oil free and sustainable products, and works with brands that are vegan friendly and offer ethical products.

And the team has been donating hair cuttings to local allotment.

It might sound unusual but Shannon said there are a lot of benefits.

She said: “Hair is nitrogen rich and highly effective when used in compost.

“It is recommended that hair is used in the bottom of pots when re-potting or planting seedlings to help with drainage, it can also be added to compost bins where it will biodegrade releasing nitrogen,and then can be dug into the soil.”

The salon also has also teamed up with Whisk of Walton who provide homemade biscuits.