Wakefield beauty salon – nominated for English Business Awards Best Beauty Salon – expands into training academy and product line
and live on Freeview channel 276
House of Hol, run by Holly Stephens, is located at Unity Hall in Wakefield city centre and has recently expanded to offer accredited beauty training courses.
Holly has also been busy creating her product line – Lashmode – which the businesswoman brought out earlier this year and which is “tailored for lash artists”.
Speaking about starting the courses, Holly said: “It is an incredible career and I absolutely love it – I can’t wait to be able to teach people.”
In college, Holly studied Law, Business and English whilst working part time at Greggs, with plans to pursue a career as a solicitor.
Holly said she found a passion for beauty after initially starting her business downstairs at home whilst using money from her part time work to grow it. She added: “Then it took off from there. I didn’t think it was possible but I put the hours in.”
Holly said she was motivated to provide high quality training after feeling some of her own training experiences had left her feeling unprepared for some situations in the role.
Speaking about her previous experiences, she said: “I have done courses with up to 20 [people] - you don’t get enough one to one guidance. I think I wanted it to be quite close knit with me.”
House of Hol offers courses with up to four people at a time.
The training academy currently offers courses on lash lifts, brow lamination, HD Brows and lash extensions. Holly said the courses are aimed at those who have just finished college or school, as well as adults looking for a career change, and who are wanting to pursue a career in the industry. Included as part of the courses are “training manuals, ongoing support, social media and marketing advice, models, and practical activities to build confidence”.
The next courses are due to start in August.
Holly brought out her product line – Lashmode – earlier this year. It currently offers tweezers and lashes, with plans to expand into adhesives in the future.
In another triumph for the business, the salon has also reached the finals for the 2024 English Business Awards (Best Beauty Salon category).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.