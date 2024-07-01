Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holly Stephens from Wakefield has expanded her city centre beauty business to include a training academy and product line.

House of Hol, run by Holly Stephens, is located at Unity Hall in Wakefield city centre and has recently expanded to offer accredited beauty training courses.

Holly has also been busy creating her product line – Lashmode – which the businesswoman brought out earlier this year and which is “tailored for lash artists”.

Speaking about starting the courses, Holly said: “It is an incredible career and I absolutely love it – I can’t wait to be able to teach people.”

Holly Stephens has expanded her central Wakefield beauty salon into a training academy. The academy offers accredited day courses in small groups with one-to-one teaching.

In college, Holly studied Law, Business and English whilst working part time at Greggs, with plans to pursue a career as a solicitor.

Holly said she found a passion for beauty after initially starting her business downstairs at home whilst using money from her part time work to grow it. She added: “Then it took off from there. I didn’t think it was possible but I put the hours in.”

Holly said she was motivated to provide high quality training after feeling some of her own training experiences had left her feeling unprepared for some situations in the role.

Speaking about her previous experiences, she said: “I have done courses with up to 20 [people] - you don’t get enough one to one guidance. I think I wanted it to be quite close knit with me.”

House of Hol owner Holly Stephens now offers her own product line - Lashmode - including lashes and tweezers with plans to expand further into adhesives.

House of Hol offers courses with up to four people at a time.

The training academy currently offers courses on lash lifts, brow lamination, HD Brows and lash extensions. Holly said the courses are aimed at those who have just finished college or school, as well as adults looking for a career change, and who are wanting to pursue a career in the industry. Included as part of the courses are “training manuals, ongoing support, social media and marketing advice, models, and practical activities to build confidence”.

The next courses are due to start in August.

Holly brought out her product line – Lashmode – earlier this year. It currently offers tweezers and lashes, with plans to expand into adhesives in the future.