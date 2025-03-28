Wakefield BID launches safer Wakefield to strengthen city centre safety

The Safer Wakefield initiative brings together Wakefield BID, West Yorkshire Police, Wakefield Council, and a wide range of city centre businesses and partners. It marks a coordinated effort to reduce retail crime and create a safer, more confident city centre environment for everyone who lives, works, shops or visits Wakefield.

The launch event, held earlier this month, was attended by BID members, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Wakefield Council, and community safety partners. It was also supported by Alison Lowe OBE, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in West Yorkshire, who spoke at the event and praised the initiative for its proactive, partnership-led approach.

Alison Lowe commented:

“Safer Wakefield is a fantastic example of local organisations coming together to put safety and community first. It’s this kind of collaboration that builds trust, boosts resilience, and ensures our towns and cities remain places where businesses can thrive and people feel safe.”

At the heart of the project is a secure digital and radio system that links local businesses with each other, Wakefield BID’s Street Ranger, police officers, enforcement teams, and CCTV control. This platform allows BID members to instantly report incidents, share information, receive alerts, and identify repeat offenders – helping to reduce crime and improve response times.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said:

“Our district is already one of the safest in West Yorkshire – and we want to make sure it stays that way. Safer Wakefield gives our members the tools, training and connectivity they need to feel supported. This is about doing things better together – tackling retail crime, antisocial behaviour, and the everyday challenges our businesses face. We’re not just reacting – we’re preventing.”

In addition to the tech infrastructure, Wakefield BID is offering free training to member businesses throughout the year, including WalkSafe, Ask for Angela and Active Bystander sessions – all aimed at helping frontline staff feel more confident and prepared in challenging situations.

A key part of the message at the launch was the importance of reporting all incidents, no matter how small. By collecting and analysing this data, Wakefield BID and its partners can work with West Yorkshire Police to build a stronger picture of crime patterns and repeat offenders across the city centre.

Safer Wakefield is free to all BID levy payers and already has strong take-up among businesses operating across retail, hospitality and services.

Businesses interested in joining the scheme or learning more are encouraged to contact [email protected] or visit www.wakefieldbid.co.uk.