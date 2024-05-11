Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield BID is the latest group to criticise CrossCountry’s decision to axe long-distance train services at Wakefield Westgate.

It follows an announcement made by the train operator earlier this month that some long-distance services will not be stopping at Wakefield Westgate station over the summer, which CrossCountry said is to reduce overcrowding.

Wakefield BID has criticised the decision, warning of the potential strain it could put on Wakefield businesses and how it could inconvenience visitors.

Thomas Wales, chief executive at Wakefield BID, said: “This decision by CrossCountry to cease services at Wakefield Westgate station without proper consultation is deeply concerning for businesses and visitors alike.

Thomas Wales, chief executive at Wakefield BID, has criticised CrossCountry's decision to axe several long-distance services at Wakefield Westgate over the summer

“The abrupt withdrawal of these long-distance services will undoubtedly impact our local economy and the overall accessibility of our city.

“With fewer transportation options available, businesses relying on commuter traffic and tourists visiting our vibrant city will face challenges.

“It's imperative that transport providers consider the broader implications of their decisions on local economies and communities.

“While CrossCountry cites the need to reduce overcrowding as justification, the ripple effect on businesses and visitors cannot be ignored.

“We urge CrossCountry to reconsider and explore alternative solutions that maintain vital connections for our city.

“Consultation and transparency are essential in ensuring that decisions regarding transportation services reflect the needs and interests of all stakeholders, including businesses, residents, and visitors.

“As we navigate these challenges, Wakefield BID remains committed to working with all parties to safeguard the accessibility and economic vitality of our city.”

The decision has also been criticised by Simon Lightwood MP and Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways.

The decision will affect 10 daily services which stop at Wakefield Westgate, and will come into effect from June 2.

Other stations which will be affected by the decision are Chesterfield, Basingstoke and Winchester.

CrossCountry hopes the decision will increase capacity for passengers making longer journeys, with passengers making shorter journeys switching to alternative operators.