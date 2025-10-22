Wakefield bus operator named as finalist for environmental innovation

Stagecoach Yorkshire is celebrating after being shortlisted for the Environmental Innovation Award, at the prestigious UK Bus Awards, for a major environmental project – the second time the operator has been named on a shortlist for this year’s awards.

The Wakefield operator has been nominated for the award due to its extensive electrification project, delivered in collaboration with e-fleet solutions provider VEV.

Such large-scale electrification projects are now relatively common in the UK bus industry, but what sets this partnership apart is smart charging and intelligent energy management, delivered by VEV-IQ, allowing the depot to run at maximum efficiency.

The VEV-IQ platform works with the vehicles to monitor their real-time charging status, range, and location, allowing for optimised scheduling that balances operational readiness with the ability to efficiently take electricity from the national grid.

Matt Kitchin

Meanwhile, last week, Andrew ‘Baggy’ Bagshaw was named as a Finalist, in the category of Top National Bus Driver: The Chris Moyes Memorial Award.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “I am delighted to be able to make a second announcement of being named as a Finalist at these truly prestigious, national industry awards. The electrification project is part of our determination to offer a modern and environmentally aware service, which is right for people in our region.

“Buses already play an important part in allowing local people to travel in a more environmentally aware way. After all, one full double-decker bus can take up to 75 cars off the road, and each person who swaps their daily car commute for a seat on a full double-decker bus could save around half a tonne of CO₂ per year.”

Simon Cubitt, Commercial Director (Bus and Coach) for VEV, said: “The VEV and Stagecoach teams have worked together brilliantly on this project so it’s fantastic to be nominated for a joint award. At VEV we believe in using technology and innovation to reduce costs as well as carbon. We’re proud to help Stagecoach deliver cleaner more comfortable travel.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to buy before you board and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.