Wakefield business guru wins big with national award

Wakefield business coach Jenni Morgan wins top national franchise award for outstanding impact and leadership at ActionCOACH Wakefield.

Wakefield's very own business coach, Jenni Morgan, is celebrating after being named a winner at the Great British Franchisee Awards (GBFA) 2025 for her outstanding work at ActionCOACH Wakefield.

The GBFA celebrate the cream of the crop when it comes to UK franchisees – looking at growth, staff happiness, customer success, community impact and leadership. And Jenni? She ticks every single box. In fact, her win keeps up an incredible streak for ActionCOACH UK, following success at the GBFA’s for four consecutive years.

Jenni started ActionCOACH Wakefield back in 2018. From her first year in business, she set her sights high – steadily growing her team and now supporting over 80 local business owners across four territories in West Yorkshire.

Jenni Morgan and Brad Sugars, founder and CEO of ActionCOACH, presenting Jenni with the award & Jenni Morgan working with clients.

Talking about the award, Jenni said, “It’s such an honour! From our first day, our goal was simple – help local business owners unlock their potential and build the lives they truly want. Seeing our clients smash their goals, win awards and grow their businesses makes everything worth it. This is a win for our brilliant team and, of course, the amazing Wakefield businesses we’re lucky to work with every day.”

With a background din engineering, marketing, consultancy and leadership – plus 20 years of coaching experience – Jenni is a powerhouse of expertise and energy. Her work goes beyond the numbers and targets; it’s about helping local entrepreneurs grow stronger, more confident and ready to take on the world.

ActionCOACH UK co-founder Julie Wagstaff praised Jenni’s achievement, highlighting the example she sets for her peers: “Jenni is an exceptional business leader who embodies everything ActionCOACH stands for – excellence, passion and a genuine desire to make a difference. From her first day, she’s shown what’s possible with focus, determination and heart.”

Suzanne Melville at the Great British Franchise Awards added, “Jenni is an outstanding example of what a franchise partner can achieve with passion, purpose and perseverance. Her results, her leadership and her impact on the community speak for themselves. She lives and breathes the ActionCOACH culture and was a true standout candidate in this year’s awards.”