Wakefield business hits 1000th product milestone

Wakefield based dust extraction manufacturers, Dust Control Environmental, have celebrated a production milestone this September with their 1000th dust extractor rolling out of the factory this month.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established 15 years ago by owner/MD Martin Gill in an office/garage space in the West Yorkshire town of Morley, it was here that the first DCE prototype Dust Extraction Unit was developed.

As the business progressed and prototypes became sellable products, it soon became apparent that there was a lack of quality UK manufacturers. To guarantee reliability and business sustainability, some of the dust extractor manufacturing processes would have to be brought “in-house”. This dictated a move to larger premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield became the new DCE home in December 2015. Its useful 14000 square feet enabling aspects of production, such as powder coating, to be carried out on site. Not only did this improve manufacturing timescales but also up lifted product quality as well as becoming more cost effective and eco-friendly.

Ready to roll - The 1000th Extraction Unit from Dust Control Environmental on it's way to a client.

The move also provided the space to invest in more skilled people, expanding the original five employees over the years to the current team of 28. This expansion reflects a deepening expertise across design, engineering, installation, and customer service—solidifying DCE’s reputation as a trusted leader in the dust and fume extraction industry.

Jump forward to today and the fantastic milestone for DCE of the roll out of their 1000th dust extractor. And the product - an Envirojet W-Series - is exemplary of the product development DCE’s undertaken and reflects the focus on supplying energy saving systems without compromising the quality of performance. Perfect for the modern world of industry where controlling operational costs and meeting environmental goals are a priority.

Of the 1000 milestone, Dust Control Environmental’s Managing Director, Martin Gill commented: “We have a fantastic skilled and knowledgeable team at DCE who work hard together to make such milestones happen. A very proud moment and here’s to the next 1000”.