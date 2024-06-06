Wakefield business owner sponsors ‘sweet and charming’ pup through Guide Dogs training
and live on Freeview channel 276
The yellow golden retriever/labrador cross replaces a black labrador, named Selsey, which Ovenu franchisees previously sponsored.
Sadly, Selsey developed a slight weakness in one hip which meant she was unable to become a working Guide Dog.
Despite the setback, Richard was determined to continue supporting the charity.
Now aged one, Ralph is spending time with Puppy Raisers before he is considered for full Guide Dog training, with the longer-term ambition of being assigned to a visually impaired person.
His latest report card says he’s is “sweet and charming” and is brilliant at boarding public transport, is confident in busy environments and that his food manners are ‘almost there.’
Richard, from Wakefield and who previously worked as an oven technician before talking over the business in 2019, said: “Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work.
“These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction - as well as companionship.
“It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients who, without their continued support, I wouldn’t be in a position to sponsor this adorable pup!”
Guide Dogs’ CEO Andrew Lennox said: “It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement, and without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.”
For further information or to donate to Guide Dogs, visit: https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.