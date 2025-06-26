Wakefield business to create 50 jobs in former council building

An installer of fire suppression systems is set to move into a new headquarters in a former Wakefield Council building.

City-based Premier Mist, established 2012, has moved into the newly named Prima House just off the M62.

The company said its new office block would attract new talent from around the country and create as many as 50 new jobs in the next year.

The firm specialises in sprinkler, mist, dry and wet riser system design and installation.

The new Prima House. Picture by Google

It said it had seen significant growth over the past 13 years – with a “rapidly expanding team of designers, salespeople, installers, contracts and accounts” – and decided to expand footprint and move into larger premises.

The former WDH building, which used be known as Winston House, had sat empty for five years.

Chief executive Peter Duval said: “The new offices will attract talent from all over the country.

"We have seen tremendous growth over the years and are looking to expand further.

"Employee wellbeing is paramount and we understand that the modern person requires a work-life balance that they can appreciate.

"The on-site amenities are second to none for this region.”

A spokesperson said it would include: “Comfortable, air-conditioned work spaces with generous amenities including coffee stations, instant boiling taps, substantial car parking and an outdoor summer decking space are all paramount to providing the greatest wellbeing and mindfulness for our staff."

It will include a gym, sauna, solarium, massage room and wet rooms.

The company is also looking to launch a training academy within the former Premier Mist premises within the next 12 months, to train new sprinkler installers from around the country and provide accreditation to existing installers with a recognised qualification.

The firm is hosting a ball at Leeds United ground Elland Road on Friday, July 11.

A spokesperson said it would involved contractors and suppliers in the fire, mechanical, electrical and construction industries.

They said: “The ball will be a celebration of success and growth and shall see thousands of pounds raised for the Leeds United Foundation which helps local communities, including support for children and the elderly.”