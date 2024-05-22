Wakefield car retailer announces renamed model range to reflect fully electric line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wakefield car retailer has announced that two of its most popular models have been renamed as part of a fully electric future.

To reflect Volvo Cars’ progress towards becoming a fully electric car brand by 2030, Riverside Volvo Wakefield, on Calder Park, has confirmed that the electric C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge will become the EC40 and EX40 respectively.

The new names bring the models in line with their fully electric stablemates, the Volvo EX30 and EX90 SUVs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the new name, both models are now available with new battery and electric motor options, meaning Wakefield drivers can travel further – up to 346 miles in the EC40 and 343 miles in the EX40.

Riverside Volvo Wakefield has announced that two of its most popular models have been renamed

The new Single Motor Extended Range versions have a 78kWh battery and a 252hp electric motor. The maximum charging speed for replenishing the battery is 140kW.

Meanwhile, an optional Performance software upgrade will also be available, which increases maximum output in the EC40 and EX40 Twin Motor versions from 408hp to 442hp. This improved power will give Wakefield drivers quicker acceleration response courtesy of revised pedal mapping and the addition of a new Performance mode that unlocks both models’ increased power.

As well as the new name, Volvo is also simplifying its price structure, with like-for-like on-the-road prices for the EC40 and EX40 Plus and Ultra models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Westerman, Head of Business at Riverside Volvo Wakefield, said: “The future of motoring is electric and it’s fantastic to see Volvo Cars moving at pace towards its 2030 ambition to becoming a fully electric car brand.