Wakefield CEO to tackle Sir Hillary Ascent in charity cycling dubbed ’10 Tarns On A Tandem’

Dr Linda Harris OBE, CEO of Spectrum Community Health CIC, aims to cycle up to 50 miles a day on a tandem e-bicycle, visiting 10 tarns (small mountain lakes) across the Lake District in mid-August.

Founded by Dr Harris in 2011, Spectrum Community Health CIC is a not-for-profit social business based in Wakefield, providing quality healthcare for people in vulnerable circumstances.

Dubbed ’10 Tarns On A Tandem’, the challenge will also see an added twist - data collected by the e-bike will record feet climbed, with the aim being to ‘ascend’ Mount Everest.

Dr Harris’ goal falls on the 70th anniversary year of Sir Edmund Hillary & Tenzing Norgay’s pioneering achievement in 1953, who were the first in the world to reach the summit of the highest peak on Earth.

“After some amazing climbing and walking challenges in recent years, I am turning my attention to cycling for this year’s charity challenge,” she said.

"I have always wanted to ride a tandem and this year I get to fulfil that ambition!

"The challenge is an intensive four-day tandem ride that will have myself and my husband (who has kindly agreed to accompany me) take in 10 lakes across Cumbria, wild camping in between, and some serious hill climbs to complete at least the equivalent to climbing Mount Everest!”

Also supporting the challenge is Peter Hillary, Chairman of the Himalayan Trust and Sir Edmund’s son.

As a mountaineer in his own right, having reached the top of Mount Everest twice himself, Peter continues the legacy of his celebrated father, who passed away in 2008.

He said: “What a great thing to do! My message to Dr Harris’ is a quote from my father – ‘It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.’ I wish her well with her challenge.”

Funds raised by ’10 Tarns On A Tandem’ will be split between three charities which reflect the footprint of Spectrum as an organisation: The People’s Kitchen (North East), Release Mates CIC (North West) and Spectrum People (Yorkshire).