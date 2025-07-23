Wakefield Children's Charity announces Prosper partnership for second year

Wakefield Children’s Charity, the organisation responsible for Wakefield’s Annual Charity Christmas Lunch (WACCL), has announced a strategic partnership with Prosper, the independent grant making organisation, for a second year.

Once again, the two organisations will work together to redirect funds to charities and not-for-profits that support children from across the district. Having raised an impressive £54,000 during 2024, it is hoped that this can be beaten during 2025, with Prosper Wakefield District once again committing to match-fund any donations up to £30,000.

Chair of Wakefield Children’s Charity and the WACCL committee, Pat Langham, comments: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Prosper Wakefield District for their support. Not only does this partnership mean that we can raise more funds, but importantly that we can provide support for more beneficiaries.

“Having provided donations to 17 organisations that support young people from across the district last year, we want to make sure we are doing the same this year. Making a difference where it matters most.”

Kath Lindley and Pat Langham

Chief Executive Officer at Prosper Wakefield District, Kath Lindley, comments: “The partnership with Wakefield Children’s Charity was such a success last year it made perfect sense for us to do the same in 2025. As such, we will be match-funding all donations up to £30,000 that are received from WACCL.

“Last year people had such a good time and were so generous with their donations, we hope that we can do the same again. Not only was it great fun, but the funds achieved made all the difference to those that they went on to support.”

Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch (WACCL) will take place on Thursday 11 December from 11.30am – 4pm. Taking place at Wakefield Trinity, the event will bring together more than 300 guests.

Those attending will enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz, three-course lunch, entertainment, games, a raffle, and an auction. If you would like to purchase tickets, they are £75 per person or £700 for a table of ten. Simply email [email protected] to reserve your seats.

For businesses that would like information about sponsorship opportunities and to learn more about how the funds have been used to support beneficiaries, please visit Wakefield Childrens Charity.