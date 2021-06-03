Wakefield chippy to celebrate its 30th anniversary - and everyone is invited

PJ’s fish and chips opened on Bradford Road in 1991 by Phil and Jean who also previously owned The Grove Fish Bar in Stanley from 1982.

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, they will be giving customers free chocolate, bubbly and fish and chip vouchers to mark the special occasion.

Phil said: “It is just to say a big thank you really, to all our loyal customers.

“I remember the good times with customers having a bit of fun, we once even had a gent queuing at supper time in his birthday suit!”

Phil and Jean originally started in 1982 at The Grove Fish Bar, taking over a small shop, learning the skills whilst searching for the best quality fish and potatoes.

In 1991 the business needed to expand, moving to Wayside Fisheries in East Ardsley, with a larger shop where they changed the name to PJ’s Fish & Chips, and have enjoyed a fantastic reputation over 30 years.

With their children joining in the family business, a great team now looks after the shop, with Dale, Donna, and Wayne, still serving today.

Son Wayne said. “There's 11 of us now, with two dedicated fryers keeping the pans going to the PJ’s high standards."

The youngest fryer, Johnny, said: "Fridays are still the great fish and chip day as well as weekends when sport fans call on match days. Some have visited from as far as Northampton for over 20 years."

Phil and Jean are now retired, but still call in every week for tea and a chat and the green fingered couple put on a floral display outside the premises, with hanging baskets and hay mangers.

“Its a great way to add a bit of colour to the village” said Phil. "And everyone comments on the flowers”.

Over the years PJ's has won awards for best displays of Morley and Leeds in bloom.

Phil and Jean and all the team at PJ’s said they would like to thank the people of East Ardsley and surrounding areas, old and new, for their support and custom.

"We couldn’t have done it without you," they said.