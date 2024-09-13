Wakefield city centre bar Cosa Nostra withdraws planning application for upstairs area

A Wakefield city centre cocktail bar has withdrawn a planning application to create an upstairs area.

The plan was to bring a first floor bar with space for a DJ at Cosa Nostra on Westgate into use.

The initial application said the proposals were partially retrospective because the first floor bar was already in place but was unused.

No structural changes were requested under the application.

Cosa Nostra on Westgate

A heritage statement supplied with the inital application said: "Business is now largely dependent on a diminishing weekend trade.

"The proposal would form a specific entertainment floor with a house DJ providing music catering for specific changing themes.

"It is hoped that this further area will increase revenue by providing space for and facilities for additional clientele.”

In December last year the bar was refused permission to open until 4am by Wakefield Council’s licensing committee.

At that time, Nigel McLoughlin, the bar’s premises supervisor, said the bar had “evolved into one of Wakefield’s most popular establishments”.