Wakefield construction company Henley Group celebrates 10th anniversary with massive boost in sales

According to the construction specialists, the business has experienced an 85 per cent increase in year-on-year sales and a 192 per cent rise in operating profits, on track for a £12m+ turnover this financial year.

The company has invested significantly in its team within the last 12 months, hiring seven office-based employees and bringing the permanent team number to 23.

The brand-new headquarters enables further space for the business to expand, with ten more hires forecasted by mid-2024. Henley Group also employs 80 contracted tradesmen and operatives and is looking to employ 15 more workers in this sector within the next 12 months.

Managing Director, Shaun Henley, founded the business in 2012, beginning his career on site learning the skills of the trade on both small and large scale residential and commercial projects. With finite funding available, Shaun invested the money into setting up his own construction firm, offering bespoke stone masonry and brickwork services.

Shaun said: “I’m really proud of how far the company has come in the last ten years since our first project in 2013. It’s a testament to the team that we’ve been able to grow this rapidly, without compromising on our core values, quality and safety.

“It’s been a difficult few years for businesses in most sectors and the construction industry is no exception, impacted by way of job losses, rising costs and key players exiting the market.

"While it’s been a challenging time, by focusing on uncompromising quality, expanding our service offering and business portfolio and forging key relationships, we’ve been able to buck this trend and we’re excited for what the next decade will bring.”

Shaun Henley's first work van.

The new two-storey office occupies over 6000 ft2, with brand new facilities and excellent motorway access within easy commuting distance for key management and staff.

The relocation will not only accommodate the growing team, but the area has an excellent talent pool of skilled operatives and managers within the construction sector, which will help to further facilitate expansion plans.

Henley Group comprises a growing portfolio of businesses including Henley Stone Specialists, Henley Stone Restoration and Remedials, Henley Granite and Marble, and Henley Rail Services.

Shaun Henley and his partner Zoe.

Most recently, Henley Group has worked on some of the industry’s most prestigious projects, including the natural stone rebuild of Burberry’s flagship New Bond Street store, and the entire GRC installation on what was Europe’s largest stand-alone GRC project, HSBC’s new retail banking headquarters in Birmingham.

In addition, Henley Group constructed the full masonry package at the Royal Pavilion in Poundbury, which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II, during which Shaun had the honour of meeting the then HRH Prince of Wales.