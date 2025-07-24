Wakefield Council licensing: Plan to open café bar at new waterfront bridal boutique

A bridal company plans to open a café bar for customers at its new boutique in Wakefield.

Dotty Bridal has applied to Wakefield Council for a premises licence for the business at Navigation Warehouse.

The company announced last month that it had secured a five-year lease on Wakefield’s waterfront and said it had ambitions to become “the UK’s leading bridal boutique.”

The deal provided the business with a self-contained 16,623 sq ft space after years of success based in Holmfirth.

Navigation Warehouse, on Wakefield's waterfront.

The company said it had moved to Wakefield as it had “outgrown its original boutique” in Kirklees and needed more space to meet increased demand.

Owner Shannon Martin said at the time: “I’m absolutely thrilled for Dotty Bridal to be joining the incredible waterfront community within the stunning Navigation Warehouse building.

“We’ve spent the last two years searching for the perfect new home for Dotty and the moment I walked into this space, I knew it was the one.

“It’s full of character, energy, and the kind of atmosphere that makes magic happen.

Dotty Bridal boutique in Holmfirth.

“We’re so excited to bring our Dotty touch to this iconic building and proud to now be the biggest bridal boutique in the UK.

“This is a huge moment for us, and we can’t wait to welcome our brides into something truly special.”

The application is for the supply of alcohol from noon to 5pm, Mondays, Tuesdays and Friday, from noon to 10pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11am to to 6pm on Saturdays, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

Members of the public have until August 18 to make representations.

The application is among 12 currently being considered by the local authority.

West Yorkshire Police has applied for the premises licence to be reviewed at Family Food Centre, Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, to prevent “crime and disorder” and “public nuisance.” The last day for representations is July 23.

Nihirkumar Nareshbhai Patel has applied for a premises licence, to include the sale of alcohol from 6am to 10pm daily, at Dokrat News, Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield. Members of the public have until July 24 to respond.

Morrisons is seeking a “minor variation” to its licence for its store at The Riding shopping centre. The closing date for public comments is July 24.

Nicola Abson has applied to vary the premises licence for the Hilton Lounge bar, Wood Street, Wakefield.

Details of the application include increasing the hours for the sale of alcohol to 11am to midnight and for late night refreshment from 11pm to midnight , Monday to Sunday.

The application also seeks an extension of hours on New Year’s Eve.

Vipin Gupta has applied for a premises licence for a convenience store at The Circle, Chequerfield, Pontefract, to include alcohol sales for consumption off the premises from 6am to 11pm daily. The last day for representations is July 29.

A premises licence application, to include alcohol sales, has been made for Jen Jen’s Caribbean Kitchen, Lower Warrengate, Wakefield.

Permission is sought for live and recorded music between 11pm and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The application is also for “anything similar to music and dance” between noon and 11pm, Sunday to Thursday, and from noon to midnight, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Horbury Working Men’s Club, Cluntergate, Horbury, has applied for a licence to sell alcohol between 11am and midnight, Monday to Thursday, 11am to 1am, on Fridays, 11am to 1.30am, on Saturdays, and 11am to 11pm on Sundays.

Permission is also sought for live music, recorded music, film and indoor sporting events.

Alverthorpe Conservative Club, Green Lane, Wakefield has applied for a minor variation of its licence and members of the public have until July 25 to make representations.

A premises licence is sought for Ann’s Convenience Store, Wrangbrook Road, Upton, from 7am to 10pm. The last day for public comments is August 13.

WH Smith wants to amend its licence conditions to cover a change in the lay-out of its store at Westgate railway station.

Mohammad Ziarat and Paul Abayomi Adegbemisoye have applied for a premises licence for Hendal Lane Store, Hendal Lane, Wakefield, to include the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 8pm on Sundays.