Wakefield Council makes market licensing simple for event organisers

Wakefield Council is urging event organisers to check whether they need a market licence, making it easier than ever to apply and ensuring markets across the district remain safe, well-managed, and successful.

Markets - from farmers’ markets to Christmas fairs and car boot sales - bring vibrancy to the district’s towns and communities.

But many organisers don’t realise that if their event has five or more stalls, a licence is required.

This can result in delays, last-minute applications, or even markets going ahead without the right permissions, putting organisers, traders, and visitors at risk.

Market licences are not just a formality - they ensure essential safety standards are met, including food hygiene regulations and Martyn’s Law, which enhances security in crowded places.

Licensing also helps maintain fairness and protect Wakefield’s long-standing market tradition.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "Markets are at the heart of our communities, boosting local businesses and creating lively spaces for residents and visitors alike.

"Over the past few years, we’ve invested significantly in our district’s markets - improving facilities, enhancing public spaces, and delivering an events programme that has been a huge success.

"We want to make sure markets continue to thrive, and part of that is ensuring they are safe, well-regulated, and properly supported. That’s why we’re reminding organisers to check whether they need a licence – our team is here to help, and the process is quick and straightforward."

Event planners can visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/makeyourmarket to check requirements and apply for a licence.

By securing the right permissions in advance, organisers can ensure their event is safe, supported, and set up for success.