Wakefield Council set to take on new apprenticeships

There are five different roles, all at either Level 3 & Level 4, all office based with the minimum qualification requirements set at four GCSEs grade 9-4, or a level 2 equivalent, including English Language and maths.

The available apprenticeships include technical office support, administration support, personal assistant, revenues and benefits, and marketing assistant.

Applications will be taken from Monday, August 22.

Wakefield Council is about to open its recruitment process for new apprenticeships.

Wakefield Council is the current winner of the National Large Employer of the Year for Apprenticeships, having a dedicated support team, which helps ensure a high success rate into employment.

To find out more, visit: https://bit.ly/3dHWWrG

There, prospective applicants can view a presentation, videos from their apprentices and interview techniques, support material and much more.