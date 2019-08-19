Wakefield Council wants YOUR views on how to shape the future of our high streets

Wakefield Council are asking residents and businesses for their views on how to shape the future of the district's high streets.

The High Street Task Force, which was set up in spring 2019 and is chaired by Wakefield Council Leader Coun Peter Box, will be holding a High Street Consultation on Friday, August 30.

The event will take place between 11am and 3pm outside the Cathedral on Northgate and residents are being asked to come along and meet with the Task Force and partners to discuss their vision for the high street.

The hope is to have an exceptional city centre for all and a space for people to live, work, visit and play.

The Task Force aims to address the challenge of reviving the district's city and town centres. There are various schemes being proposed across the city and you will be able to discuss the current plans and contribute to the redevelopment of the city centre.

The event will be a drop-in session, where people can air their opinions or simply come along to look at proposed plans for the city centre.

Coun Box said: "It is essential that residents and businesses in the city centre contribute to the long-term plans, it is their city and we must understand their dreams and aspirations. Town and city centres play a huge part in our five year Economic Strategy and this is your opportunity to tell us what you want."

The result of the consultation will enable the Council to apply for funding from various sources, to implement the strategy to revive the high street.

Key stakeholders of the Task Force include representatives from the Council, Wakefield College, New River, Orion, Wakefield Cathedral, Wakefield BID, West Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Youth Parliament, The Hepworth and West Yorkshire Police.

