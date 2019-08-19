Lorry driver tasered in the mouth by police after he drove wrong way up the M1 in 18-tonne truck during 50-mile chase

A lorry driver was tasered in the mouth by police after driving the wrong way up the M1 in a 50-mile chase in an 18-tonne heavy goods vehicle.

A court heard how it was a "miracle" no one was killed as Richard Lynch drove the truck the wrong up the motorway.

Richard Lynch was tasered in the mouth by police after 50-mile M1 chase in 18-tonne lorry.

Lynch also drove the wrong way on roundabouts and continued to drive when police used a stop stick to puncture the HGV's tyres.

Officers from three police forces were involved in the pursuit which ended when Lynch got the vehicle stuck on the central reservation of Belle Isle Road, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard police were carrying out an operation to detect HGVs being driven on cloned plates on July 18 this year.

Lynch, 38, was seen driving an Iveco truck which had cloned plates near to junction 30 of the M1 south of Sheffield at 1.10am.

The defendant failed to stop for officers and headed north along the motorway.

Police put rolling road blocks in place but Lynch failed to stop. He continued to drive despite a stop stick being used to puncture the tyres.

Lynch left the motorway at Durkar, Wakefield, but rejoined the southbound carriageway and continued to head north towards Leeds.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said police abandoned the pursuit on the grounds of public safety.

He left the motorway at junction 41 at Carr Gate and drove the wrong way on the roundabout and over grass verges without stopping.

Lynch, who had a passenger in the vehicle, continued on into Leeds, leaving a trail of destruction to road signs and gouging road surfaces.

Both men abandoned the lorry when it became stuck on the grass central reservation on Belle Isle Road.

Lynch, of no fixed address, was found hiding nearby and was tasered by officers as he was detained.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for dangerous driving.

Shila Whitehead, mitigating, said Lynch lost teeth and needed nine stitches after he was tasered in the mouth by police officers.

He also suffered a dislocated arm.

Ms Whitehead said father-of-two Lynch had agreed to drive the lorry to pay off a debt.

Lynch was jailed for 21 months. He was banned from driving for two years and ten months.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: "It is no exaggeration when a police officer says it is a miracle that no one was killed.

"You engaged in a series of high risk manoeuvres."