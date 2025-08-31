Wakefield Council's Shop Improvement Grant Scheme has been expanded to Normanton with up to £10,000 available to eligible businesses
Businesses in Normanton can apply for Wakefield Council’s Shop Improvement Grant Scheme, which aims to improve the area.
Businesses can apply for the grant to cover up to 80 per cent of repairs and improvement work to shop fronts, up to the maximum of £10,000.
The scheme has been met with success in Castleford, Hemsworth, Horbury, Ossett, South Elmsall, and Wakefield city centre.
Across the district, more than £1 million of grants has been allocated to businesses.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader of Wakefield Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Our business grant schemes have already helped over a hundred businesses across the district, but we want to do even more.
“These grants help transform the look and feel of our high streets, making them an even better place to visit.
“The expansion of the scheme shows our commitment to independent businesses and towns across the Wakefield district.
“Supporting our high streets remains one of my top priorities. So, I’m pleased to see these grants now being made available in Normanton. I would encourage all eligible businesses to apply.”
For more information, contact: [email protected]