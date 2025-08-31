Eligible businesses in Normanton could get up to £10,000 to improve shop fronts.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses in Normanton can apply for Wakefield Council’s Shop Improvement Grant Scheme, which aims to improve the area.

Businesses can apply for the grant to cover up to 80 per cent of repairs and improvement work to shop fronts, up to the maximum of £10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme has been met with success in Castleford, Hemsworth, Horbury, Ossett, South Elmsall, and Wakefield city centre.

Wakefield Council has expanded its Shop Improvement Grant Scheme to Normanton, where eligible businesses can now apply for a grant of up to £10,000 to help cover shop front improvement costs.

Across the district, more than £1 million of grants has been allocated to businesses.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader of Wakefield Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Our business grant schemes have already helped over a hundred businesses across the district, but we want to do even more.

“These grants help transform the look and feel of our high streets, making them an even better place to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The expansion of the scheme shows our commitment to independent businesses and towns across the Wakefield district.

“Supporting our high streets remains one of my top priorities. So, I’m pleased to see these grants now being made available in Normanton. I would encourage all eligible businesses to apply.”