Wakefield district Superdrug warehouse could be closed with 400 jobs at risk

A warehouse in South Elmsall is facing closure with hundreds of jobs at risk.

The lease on Superdrug’s redistribution centre on Stadium Way may not be renewed and around 400 jobs could be under threat.

It is understood staff have been briefed over the review.

A spokesperson for Superdrug said: “As part of our drive to evolve supply chain, we can confirm the future of the Pontefract site is being considered, and we are now entering into meaningful discussion and formal consultation with our teams.

The distribution centre in South Elmsall. Picture by Google

"This review is taking place to enable wider product accessibility and faster delivery service for our customers, which means optimising the future efficiency of our estate to support the expansion plans we have as a business.”

The company did not confirm the number of jobs at risk when approached by the Express.

The 296,500 sq ft warehouse was sold to Arrow Capital Partners last year.

It is leased to Superdrug and the firm has used the site for around 34 years.

At the time the sale was announced, Robert Howe, head of real estate, Europe, at Arrow Capital Partners, said: “This transaction reflects our ongoing commitment to acquire mission-critical assets offering strong reversionary potential for ourSIRE joint venture.

“Our focus remains on identifying and acquiring standing investment and development opportunities that offer strong potential for value creation and sustainable returns for our investors.”

Superdrug is the second largest health and beauty retailer in the UK, behind Boots.

The firm employs 14,000 staff and has around 800 locations.

It was founded in 1964.