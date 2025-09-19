Wakefield entrepreneur combatting remote working loneliness

A 27 year old father of two from Featherstone, Wakefield has just launched a new professional social network aimed at making people feel more connected whilst working from home. New data shows that 1 in 4 remote workers report daily loneliness. ShuffleDesk matches you with other members for a 1 to 1 informal video chat, helping you connect, feel less isolated, and grow your network.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Shaw is a software engineer from Featherstone, who whilst working remotely for a London based start-up, suffered with isolation and loneliness like the 1 in 4 other remote workers who report daily loneliness. Jack wanted to meet new likeminded professionals to share ideas and just have informal chats to learn about others' experiences working from home.

Building new connections on LinkedIn is difficult, so Jack wanted to use LinkedIn as a way to verify who people are, but then connect them with people they have never met, so they can share a coffee and a human connection over a private 1 to 1 video chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ShuffleDesk was built in Wakefield, but open to the world. You could meet anyone from any industry or country, you get to select your interests and the platform will match you with someone with similar interests, so you have common ground from the get-go!

"We're trying to make the business-world feel more connected, one chat at a time."