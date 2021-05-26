Wakefield Excellence in Business Awards 2021: Your chance to shout about your greatest achievements in business this year

The Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards will take place in October 2021, with an awards ceremony, gala dinner and guests from across the business scene. As well as a drinks reception, deluxe three-course meal and entertainment, we’re promising you the chance to celebrate the very best that business in Wakefield has to offer.

Though it has been a tough year for many people, Wakefield’s businesses have stood strong, and done their part to support our city through an unforeseeable crisis.

With fresh ideas, exciting developments and, in many cases, an incredible sense of selflessness, businesses have persevered through this pandemic, with the good of their community at the heart of all they do.

And now, they are leading Wakefield’s recovery, welcoming back customers with open arms and doing their bit to help the city get back on its feet.

It is this determination and kindness that makes Wakefield such an incredible place to live, work and make change.

And moving forward, it is this same spirit which will see our city’s economy continue to grow, securing its place as one of Yorkshire’s most important and influential cities.

If your business has made a difference to others this year, whether it’s by offering incredible support for apprentices, developing new technology or something else, this is your chance to shout about it - and maybe even earn a few awards for your work.

And don’t forget: you can also nominate others for the awards, to show your appreciation for their groundbreaking work.

Think your business has what it takes? Don’t leave it up to chance - we’re also offering an entry-writing masterclass in partnership with Pure Awards.

If you are looking to enter the Wakefield Business Awards in 2021 and need some help preparing your entry, this event is a must in your diary.

The virtual masterclass is due to take place from 10-11.30am on Thursday, June 17.

It will involve a category criteria review and analysis, as well as help understanding what the judges are looking for, top tips for putting your entry together and a chance to submit your questions to make sure you get all the information you need to put your entry together.