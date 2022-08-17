Wakefield firm holds career day to recruit 15 new employees

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm – which is one of Yorkshire’s leading manufacturers of windows, doors and living spaces – is looking to make the most of new products and growth in its retail network.

The business already employs over 130 people in the region and is now creating 15 new jobs at its Wakefield factory.

Staff will be showcasing the different roles during a special Careers Day this Saturday, August 20.

Gary Pape, who joined Conservatory Outlet when he was 20 years old, has worked his way up to become a Factory Glazing Production Supervisor.

Most positions will be on the shop floor and in the warehouse, with experienced applicants and people looking for a change in career all welcome.

Held at West Yorkshire Windows on Headway Business Park, the three-hour event will give people the opportunity to meet existing staff and find out what it is like working for one of the fastest growing firms in the county.

They will hear about the progression paths in the business and the range of softer benefits on offer, including training leading to recognised qualifications, healthcare payments and staff events that boost team spirit.

“This is a really exciting time to join the business, as we are expecting recent investments in new machinery and our digital transformation to really pay off with new sales and new opportunities,” explained Caroline Mellor, HR Business Partner.

“Our 27-strong network of retailers are still experiencing strong demand from homeowners.”

“We are launching our latest recruitment drive for 15 immediate starters on Saturday, and we thought the best way of getting as much interest as possible was by holding a Careers Day where people can ask questions, find out more about the roles and where they may lead to.

“West Yorkshire Windows is a fast-growing retailer in our network, and we’ve held it here to show potential staff the complete Conservatory Outlet journey and where the windows, doors and living spaces they could help make and supply will eventually be used.

“Although the focus is on factory and warehouse roles, there are also some office jobs we are also recruiting for.”

Conservatory Outlet continue to innovate the home improvement market with its approach to marketing, lead generation and product launches.

He added his support: “I’m able to do different jobs, which is great as there’s always something different to do every day.

“I’ve also been given the opportunity to learn new skills and go on both hard and soft skills courses, such as product, management and communication training. This was all designed to help me progress through the business to the point where I’m now a Production Supervisor and lead specific parts of the manufacturing process.”

Caroline concluded: “Saturday is a great opportunity for people to get to know Conservatory Outlet, what we do and the culture we have in the business.

“Everyone is welcome, whether you’re just about to get your results and starting out or someone who is looking to return to work, change careers or looking for a firm that allows you to progress.”