Wakefield fundraisers pay tribute to kindness of West Yorkshire public

A team of charity fundraisers from Ossett Brewery joined businesses from across Yorkshire and children’s charity Forget Me Not children’s hospice in paying tribute to the kindness of West Yorkshire‘s public at an awards evening following the first every charity Race Across West Yorkshire, sponsored by the RRG Group.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Friday 21st March, inspired by the hit BBC show Race Across the World, saw 20 teams of two from local businesses race around seven secret checkpoints including the Forget Me Not charity shop in Wakefield Trinity Walk and Junction 32 Retail Park in Castleford , taking on challenges and trying to find their way around without their phones or their wallets.

At 7 am Ossett Brewery’s team members, Leanne Ainley & Loren Curtis, were handed a set of maps, a travelcard, snacks and drinks and a small amount of money to buy food. They were told they had 12 hours to get around all seven checkpoints which would be revealed throughout the day. Beginning their quest at Arthur’s café in Mirfield, the teams then had to visit Forget Me Not’s charity shop on Trinity Walk in Wakefield, Junction 32 Retail Park in Castleford, Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds, The Salt Brewery in Saltaire, The Alhambra Theatre in Bradford, Halifax Piece Hall and cross the finishing line at Russell House, Forget Me Not’s children’s hospice in Huddersfield. The teams all carried a mascot throughout the day, purchased at the Forget Me Not shop in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gathering a few days later at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield to share their stories and hear the winners were team members and supporters from FMG, The RRG Group, First Bus North and West Yorkshire, AFP Digital, CDUK, West Yorkshire Combined Authority,Fullers Foods International, Froneri, HSBC, Bradford Bulls (women’s rugby team), Cerberus Group, Anchor Hanover Group, Joda Freight, Ossett Brewery, Colourcube Automotive Accident Repair Centre and Muslin Hall Garage.

Baby reindeers team arrive at Junction 32 Castleford, checkpoint 2 in Forget Me Not's Race Across West Yorkshire

The teams also heard from Hollie Shaw, 21, one of the first young people to stay at the children’s hospice and her mother Leah Fairbank about how much they have enjoyed and benefited from the support of Forget Me Not.

All the teams spoke about the kindness of strangers and the huge amount of help they received throughout the day when people saw their Forget Me Not hoodies and heard about the challenge. The combined fundraising total from all 20 teams is currently £40,136

Leanne and Loren’s team name “An adventure? Alpaca my bags!” was inspired by the brewery’s latest beer Alpaca Lips (‘apocalypse’) and it certainly inspired some very successful fundraising with the team raising over £2800 for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Ainley, who runs the Flowerpot Pub in Mirfield for Ossett Brewery said,

Loren Curtis (left) and Leanne Ainley, Ossett Brewery team at Kirkstall Abbey, Race Across West Yorkshire

“We had an amazing day, adrenaline fuelled all the way round the seven checkpoints. So many people offered us help, we got lifts to two of the checkpoints- everybody we met along the way was just so kind. The organisation of the day, the energy and all the work that went into it was pretty special to be part of. We’re so thrilled to have helped Forget me Not whilst having a most exciting day out!”

Clive Mattimoe, general manager at RRG Toyota Huddersfield, said,

“The idea for Race Across West Yorkshire came during a conversation I had with Michelle at Forget Me Not about the TV show Race Across the World and what we both love about it is that it brings out the best in people – people always do so much to help the contestants for no gain to themselves. And that’s exactly what we heard from our teams – story after story after story of people they encountered who helped them out with lifts, directions, donations, snacks, drinks and advice. Everyone was just blown away by the kindness of the people they met out and about in West Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fastest team to get around all seven checkpoints was the “Baby Reindeers” team from vehicle incident management company FMG. Their team members Dean Calcutt & Katie Lang, sped around the course after hitching lifts between many of the checkpoints while wearing eye-catching wigs and carrying their unicorn mascot.

Loren Curtis (left centre) and Leanne Ainley, Ossett Brewery team, with Clive Mattimoe (RRG Toyota) and Gareth Pierce and Michelle Heaney-Firth from Forget me Not children's hospice at the Race Across West Yorkshire awards evening. Photo credit Mark Flynn Photography

Bradford Bull’s women’s rugby team Natalie Moorhouse and Rebecca Ball-Knight finished in second place and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Business Board team Mandy Ridyard & Aaron Holt, who have so far raised £4401 for Forget Me Not, finished in third.

Gareth Pierce , Forget Me Not chief executive said,

“It’s been so heartening to hear about the wonderful reception all the Race Across West Yorkshire teams got as they travelled round West Yorkshire in their Forget Me Not hoodies. The kindness and generosity they encountered is something we rely on and know a lot about as a charity. 90% of the £6 million we need to run our hospice and our services supporting babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire comes from local people. We can’t keep doing what we do without events like this, people like our lovely event participants, all their sponsors and the many, many people across our region who support us in so many ways.”