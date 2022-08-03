Wakefield Morrisons' Holiday Hunger campaign helping families in need

Bev Kelly, community champion for Wakefield's Dewsbury Road store, said with an extra £100,000 budget given to them nationally and with the help of Wakefield Trinity Healthy Holidays, they are now able to help out foodbanks, community groups and low-income families.

Bev said: "My next few weeks are going to be manic with making sandwiches and preparing hot meals from our cafe almost every day.

"We have already donated cereals to Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate foodbank to add extra in their parcels for children on holiday from school.

Morrisons is making an extra effort to help families in need this summer with its Holiday Hunger campaign.

"This is something we'll be doing every week throughout the six week holiday - this on top of the pick-up pack-ups we donate.

"I am also donating a healthy breakfast of cereal, fruit and yogurt, to Denhale Community Centre to go alongside their hot lunch every day for three weeks.