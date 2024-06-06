Wakefield Morrisons strikes suspended after new offer from employer
Hundreds of workers in Northwich and Wakefield had been taking part in strike action over proposed changes to their pension contributions that would have left them hundreds of pounds a year worse off.
Additional issues surrounding pay and conditions have also been the subject of the dispute.
After striking on May 23, union members working as warehouse stock controllers, cooks, canteen staff, and administrators, planned to strike again from June 13 to 16.
Unite national officer Adrian Jones said: "As a goodwill gesture, and following a new offer from Morrisons, we are suspending any planned strike action while we ballot our members."