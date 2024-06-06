Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planned industrial action that was due to take place at Morrisons warehouses has been called off after the supermarket chain made an improved offer.

Hundreds of workers in Northwich and Wakefield had been taking part in strike action over proposed changes to their pension contributions that would have left them hundreds of pounds a year worse off.

Additional issues surrounding pay and conditions have also been the subject of the dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After striking on May 23, union members working as warehouse stock controllers, cooks, canteen staff, and administrators, planned to strike again from June 13 to 16.