Wakefield named in top 20 UK cities or towns if you want your business to succeed, according to new data

Sometimes in business, it’s not just what you know, it’s where you are. Whether it’s easier access to talent, a thriving local economy or just a sprinkle of luck, your location can make all the difference between success and struggle. But have you ever wondered in which cities in the UK your business is most likely to thrive in 2025?

A new study by Shootday has revealed exactly that. Looking at the data behind business formation and sustainability across the UK, the study determines the places where entrepreneurs have the best shot at long-term success.

To get to the bottom of this, the study examined data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), focusing on 50 cities and towns across the country. The study looked at three crucial factors: business birth rates (how many new businesses are springing up), business death rates (how many are closing), and five-year survival rates (how many stick around after the early challenges).

Each of these metrics was individually normalised and indexed from 0 to 100, allowing cities of all shapes and sizes to be compared on a level playing field. To reflect how important staying power is in the business world, survival rates were given the most weight at 50%, while both births and deaths were weighted at 25% each.

Wakefield named in top 20 UK cities or towns if you want your business to succeed

Wakefield claims 20th place in the rankings with a total score of 60.05, showing that this West Yorkshire city is holding its own in the business world. With a five-year survival rate of 92% (joint 19th), it’s clear that many local ventures are built to last. The city saw 1,255 new business births (20th overall), closely matched by 1,215 business deaths (32nd), suggesting a bustling and competitive environment. Wakefield might not be grabbing national headlines, but it’s quietly proving to be a fertile ground for those ready to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in.

Meanwhile, topping the list with a total score of 74.75, Lincoln impressed with 2,575 new business births (5th), the second-lowest number of closures (310), and a solid five-year survival rate of 93% (14th). Coming in second is Blackburn with Darwen, where businesses enjoy a remarkable 94.5% survival rate, the second highest in the country, earning the town a total score of 72.26. Solihull lands in third place (70.84), posting a 94% survival rate (4th), 1,090 business births (23rd), and 880 deaths (19th). Basildon follows in fourth (70.19), mirroring Solihull’s survival rate while reporting 960 new businesses (27th) and 900 closures (22nd). Chelmsford rounds out the top five with a score of 70.09, combining a 94.3% survival rate (3rd) with 540 business births (44th) and 855 deaths (18th).

In sixth place is Salford, a dynamic city that recorded 1,510 business births (12th) and 1,465 deaths (38th), supported by a 94% survival rate (4th) and an overall score of 70.03. Darlington takes seventh (69.99), standing out for its low number of closures at just 460 (6th), and a 94% survival rate (4th), despite only 455 business births (47th). York follows in eighth (69.40), with 700 new businesses (38th), 715 deaths (12th), and a 93.9% survival rate (8th). Middlesbrough ranks ninth (69.18), posting 620 births (40th), 575 deaths (8th), and a 93.8% survival rate (9th). Finally, Bury takes tenth spot (69.01), with 615 business births (41st), 610 closures (9th), and a matching 93.8% survival rate (9th).

On the other hand, it wasn’t good news for all locations. At the bottom of the list were cities such as Kingston upon Hull, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Luton, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, Sunderland, Birmingham, Harlow, Liverpool and Derby, all ranking low due to a mix of high closure rates or weaker survival numbers.

Top 20 list of best UK cities and towns if you want your business to succeed:

Rank Cities Business Survival Rate Business Births Business Deaths Total Score 1 Lincoln 93 2575 310 74.75 2 Blackburn with Darwen 94.5 730 775 72.26 3 Solihull 94 1090 880 70.84 4 Basildon 94 960 900 70.19 5 Chelmsford 94.3 540 855 70.09 6 Salford 94 1510 1,465 70.03 7 Darlington 94 455 460 69.99 8 York 93.9 700 715 69.40 9 Middlesbrough 93.8 620 575 69.18 10 Bury 93.8 615 610 69.01 11 Rugby 93.8 615 730 68.47 12 Telford and Wrekin 93.5 645 620 67.59 13 Cambridge 95 540 2,635 65.65 14 Stockton-on-Tees 93 745 665 65.32 15 Stockport 93 1485 1,475 64.88 16 Colchester 92.9 825 755 64.76 17 Blackpool 93.1 565 760 64.62 18 Manchester 92 3630 3,215 61.31 19 Bedford 92.2 875 915 60.76 20 Wakefield 92 1255 1,215 60.05