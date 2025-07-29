Wakefield named third best city in England for small businesses, according to new study

When it comes to launching a small business, timing is key, but so is location. While a clever concept and strong work ethic are essential, being based in the right part of England can make or break your success. From business birth rates to broadband speeds and rental costs, local factors can dramatically shape your startup journey. But have you ever wondered which cities in England offer the best conditions for small businesses in 2025?

A new study by UK company formation experts Your Company Formations YOUR COMPANY FORMATIONS has revealed the top-performing cities in England for small business success this year, shedding light on the places where entrepreneurs are most likely to thrive.

To find out England’s most small business-friendly cities, the study analysed 50 cities using 13 weighted metrics, each chosen to reflect key aspects of business sustainability, affordability, and opportunity. The data covers everything from new business startups and 5-year survival rates to internet costs, coworking availability, and student population density, giving a holistic view of each city’s ecosystem.

Each metric was scored out of 100 and weighted based on its importance to small business success. Business fundamentals like startup numbers, survival rates, and unemployment were given the greatest emphasis, while cost of living and infrastructure rounded out the picture. Data was sourced from reputable organisations including the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Broadband.co.uk, Coworker.com, Numbeo, and the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

3. Wakefield – Total Score: 50.71

Wakefield claims third place with a compelling combination of low costs, strong workforce access, and business growth potential. The city has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the study (2.9%, ranking 5th) and a respectable business survival rate of 92%. It’s doing well for startups too, with 1,255 new businesses (19th) and 1,110 employer births (17th). While business deaths (1,215) rank 32nd, the overall climate is still positive for growing enterprises.

Wakefield also benefits from strong infrastructure, including one of the top internet speeds in the top 10 at 64 Mbps (11th). The workforce is robust, with 12,522 active employees per 100,000 (3rd), and the city offers reasonable coworking access (8 spaces, ranking 8th). Rent sits at £1,600 (38th), which is a little steep, but lower public transport (£84) and utility (£162.63) costs help balance the books. The student population is smaller than others in the top 10, but for business owners after fast connections, low unemployment, and decent value, Wakefield fits the bill.

Meanwhile, Bury (1st, 56.04), Salford (2nd, 53.79), Stockport (4th, 50.41), and Manchester (5th, 48.76) lead with strong showings in workforce size, business births, and infrastructure. Bury combines high survival with low unemployment, while Salford’s large active workforce and cheap internet give it a unique edge. Stockport is particularly notable for blazing internet speeds, and Manchester boasts the largest number of coworking spaces.

Doncaster (6th, 45.97) and Stockton-on-Tees (7th, 45.85) both deliver affordability and respectable employment figures. Chelmsford (8th, 45.62) brings high survival and student numbers to the table, though at a financial cost. Solihull (9th, 45.06) offers strong fundamentals, and York (10th, 44.85) remains a low-unemployment, high-survival-rate city despite lagging internet speeds.

At the other end of the scale, Harlow, Wolverhampton, Liverpool, Southend-on-Sea, Luton, and Nottingham struggled, each scoring under 33, suggesting they may present more challenges for startups in 2025.

Top 20 list of best cities in England for small businesses:

Rank Area New Business Startups Employer Births 5-Year Business Survival Rate Business Deaths Unemployment Rate Internet Speed (Mbps) Active Employees per 100K Coworking spaces per 100K No. of students per 100K Monthly Rent Public Transport Costs Internet Costs Utility Costs Total Score 1 Bury 615 995 93.8 610 3.4 53 13,367 8 20,968 1,186 78 31 159.77 56.04 2 Salford 1,510 1,380 94 1,465 5.2 51 14,522 14 29,553 1,700 89 22.5 168.92 53.79 3 Wakefield 1,255 1,110 92 1,215 2.9 64 12,522 8 10,129 1,600 84 31 162.63 50.71 4 Stockport 1,485 1,410 93 1,475 3.2 103 9,126 9 7,962 1,550 88 31 167.56 50.41 5 Manchester 3,630 3,475 92 3,215 5.1 72 6,111 24 21,304 1,997 90 31.79 174.91 48.76 6 Doncaster 1,570 1,415 92 1,730 3.2 50 6,437 4 6,323 1,000 82 31 161.73 45.97 7 Stockton-on-Tees 745 705 93 665 4 50 7,129 6 3,127 767 82 31 161.24 45.85 8 Chelmsford 540 865 94.3 855 2.9 61 7,268 5 31,562 2,033 95 31 170.48 45.62 9 Solihull 1,090 1,010 94 880 3.7 55 8,814 8 9,349 1,595 90 31 169.66 45.06 10 York 700 650 93.9 715 2.5 43 4,394 7 20,398 1,950 85 33.66 165.87 44.85 11 Leeds 3,805 3,550 91 3,785 4.1 60 6,545 11 16,715 1,772 93 31.73 171.08 44.71 12 Colchester 825 770 92.9 755 3.9 66 5,900 6 16,412 1,221 88 31 166.25 44.66 13 Blackpool 565 545 93.1 760 3.6 48 1,832 3 6,683 875 76 31 157.81 44.66 14 Rugby 615 550 93.8 730 3.1 53 6,562 5 1,709 1,150 86 31 165.37 44.35 15 Redditch 410 385 91.6 375 2.9 50 3,702 6 20,911 1,250 85 31 164.48 44.28 16 Warrington 1,050 960 92 1,095 2.8 54 5,288 4 19,272 1,450 88 31 167.31 44.08 17 Darlington 455 430 94 460 3.6 49 3,665 5 5,522 1,100 84 31 162.08 43.63 18 Bradford 2,330 2,225 92 2,385 5 50 5,815 5 3,897 700 85 32 161.69 42.84 19 Blackburn with Darwen 730 690 94.5 775 4.8 50 3,205 2 6,142 1,400 77 31 158.66 42.79 20 Middlesbrough 620 585 93.8 575 5.3 49 2,596 6 15,903 750 83 31.73 160.37 42.78