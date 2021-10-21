Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford companies make their mark in Yorkshire's Top 500

Wakefield is proud to see 32 companies based in the district have been named among the Top 500 in Yorkshire by Insider magazine.

The companies are located across the entire district in Pontefract, Knottingley, Normanton, Castleford, Featherstone, Ossett and Wakefield city centre and have a combined turnover of £3.7billion feeding into the Wakefield district local economy.

Aardagh Glass of Knottingley, Wakefield came in as the top performer in the Wakefield district, ranked at number 22 in the list, moving up 14 places from the previous year.

Card Factory came sixth in the Top 10 Employers in the Yorkshire & the Humber employing a total of 9,642 people many from within the Wakefield district where the company is head quartered.

Dunhills of Pontefract was featured as one of the 10 companies in the news and 68th in the overall list:

The UK arm of sweet manufacturing giant HARIBO announced a £22m investment into its manufacturing capability across its purpose-built facility in Castleford, creating additional capacity, greater efficiencies and reduced costs.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “It is very positive news to see that this district is providing the right conditions for businesses to thrive, despite the challenging times we have faced recently.

“The Top 500 report demonstrates that businesses in the district are continuing to develop and grow supporting Wakefield district and its residents through the recovery of our local economy.

"Having an economy which is growing sustainability is vital to the long-term prosperity of the district and it’s something as a council we are passionate about realising.

“We provide policies that help companies to be innovative and succeed in Wakefield. We are committed to continuing to support our businesses as we work in partnership to develop our economy , so that business and residents benefit from this success.”

The council’s Wakefield Business Support and Inward Investment Strategy sets out strategic plans to attract strategic investment in the district and offering tailored business support to existing, start-up and new to area business.

The strategy aims to support the future proofing and diversification the district’s economy, building on its strengths and maximising opportunities from growing and innovative sectors such as advanced manufacturing, creative, digital and tech, professional services and health and social care.

Of the 32 companies, 11 operate in Wakefield, seven Pontefract, six in Castleford, one in Normanton, two in Featherstone, two in Ossett and three in Knottingley.

The companies from the district in the Top 500 are:

Ardagh Glass - Knottingley

Teva UK - Castleford

Dunhills - Pontefract

McLean & Appleton - Wakefield

Newly Weds Foods Aquisition - Ossett

Team 17- Wakefield

Forza Foods -Featherstone

CCL Label - Castleford

Biocides - Castleford

Ultima Furniture Systems - Pontefract

Extra Detail - Pontefract

Braveshire -Wakefield

SEW-Eurodrive - Featherstone

PC Specialist - Wakefield

Cars 2 - Wakefield

Linpac Packaging - Pontefract

Plasmor - Knottingley

Findpath - Wakefield

SNF (UK) - Wakefield

Sharp Business Systems UK - Wakefield

Shaman Investments - Castleford

Solutionize Global - Wakefield

Killgerm - Ossett

URM (UK) - Pontefract

Generator Power - Normanton

Thurston - Wakefield

J Marr - Pontefract

Stoezle Flaconnage - Knottingley

Finlay Beverages - Pontefract

Pelican Engineering - Castleford

Premier Technical Services - Castleford