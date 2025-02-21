Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Ossett will temporarily close in February to undergo a transformation.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silkwood Farm in Ossett will close on February 23 and reopen in late April following its transformation.

Following an investment from owners Greene King, it will become Silkwood Park Farmhouse Kitchen and will offer “an exciting new family dining experience for every occasion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greene King said it will still offer “the same fresh carvery and cake” for which the site is known.

The pub and restaurant is located in Silkwood Park on Mothers Way in Wakefield, Ossett. Photo: Google

Robert Lindsley, General Manager at the new Farmhouse Silkwood Park said: “We’re so pleased to be able to bring the Farmhouse Kitchen concept to Wakefield.

"We’re confident our customers in the area will love the new offering and look forward to sharing more details on the pub and the opening very soon.”

Greene King launched its first Farmhouse Kitchen site in Worsley in 2024. Silkwood Farm will become Greene King’s second Farmhouse Kitchen site in the UK.