Wakefield pub and restaurant, known for its "fresh carvery and cake", announces closing date before its transformation following investment from Greene King
Silkwood Farm in Ossett will close on February 23 and reopen in late April following its transformation.
Following an investment from owners Greene King, it will become Silkwood Park Farmhouse Kitchen and will offer “an exciting new family dining experience for every occasion.”
Greene King said it will still offer “the same fresh carvery and cake” for which the site is known.
Robert Lindsley, General Manager at the new Farmhouse Silkwood Park said: “We’re so pleased to be able to bring the Farmhouse Kitchen concept to Wakefield.
"We’re confident our customers in the area will love the new offering and look forward to sharing more details on the pub and the opening very soon.”
Greene King launched its first Farmhouse Kitchen site in Worsley in 2024. Silkwood Farm will become Greene King’s second Farmhouse Kitchen site in the UK.
