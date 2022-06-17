Wakefield residents can now benefit from Ultrafast Internet, YouFibre

Jessica Heppleston, YouFibre’s first customer

YouFibre, which can offer its customer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, compared to the average of 79.1Mpbs, is now live in Wakefield and marked the occasion with a presentation of champagne and a year’s free broadband for the lucky customer.

It also gifted a YouMesh which enables full Wi-Fi coverage in every room of the house.

Jessica Heppleston, YouFibre’s first customer in Wakefield, said: “YouFibre’s speeds are second to none, not to mention the excellent customer service and support we received

throughout the entire process. As a household, we are constantly streaming on various devices all at once, whilst my partner occasionally games, so it was important to us to find a provider that could support all of this with no disruption.

"We’re delighted to have found just that.”

The company, which was founded in 2019, has seen exponential growth in recent months as it expands its offer across the UK and marks its 21st town with its first customer in Wakefield.

The introduction of an ultrafast internet provider will ensure it is one of the UK’s best-connected areas, enabling residents to enjoy the full benefits of ultrafast and reliable internet services.

Ryan Battle, Managing Director of YouFibre, said: “It’s a privilege to be providing residents in Wakefield with our ultra-affordable and reliable internet, which will enable customers ultrafast speeds for decades to come.

"Our platform allows multiple people within the same household to stream at once with no disruption. With more people than ever working from home, it’s an important time to offer residents in Wakefield a robust and affordable platform they can rely on.”

YouFibre offers a range of packages, starting at £17 per month with an average speed of 50 Mbps, increasing to £50 per month for hyperfast broadband services, with speeds of up to

10,000 Mbps.

"YouFibre has 85% of customers rating its service as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot, with the most recent commenting: “Installation was simple and hassle free and the installers were extremely polite and helpful. We're achieving the speeds that were promised and now have reliable internet access right through the house which we weren't getting with our previous supplier.