Wakefield's Bodycare shop to relocate to move out of The Ridings Shopping Centre

Wakefield's Bodycare shop will relocate to Trinity Walk from its current home in The Ridings.

It will find a new home in the unit which formerly housed gadget shop MenKind.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the decision had been made to move the branch as their current lease came to an end.

They said: "The new store will enhance the shopping experience for our customers and improve the facilities for our staff."

All staff will be transferred to the new branch.

The date of the move has not been confirmed, but Bodycare signs are already on display at the new shop, which is advertising for a sales assistant and supervisor.