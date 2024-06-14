Wakefield salon En Route Hair and Beauty earns national recognition as it wins Green Salon award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

En Route Hair and Beauty, in Walton, Wakefield, has won the Green Salon award at the Salon Business Awards (SBA) 2024.

Owner Melenie Tudor said: “We are over the moon to win this prestigious award. We do everything we can in the salon, our industry, and our community to promote sustainability. Winning this award validates our efforts and inspires us to continue our commitment to a greener future.”

The annual awards ceremony, which recognises salons and stylists that go the extra mile for their staff, clients and local community, was held on Monday at London’s 100 Wardour Street.

Celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton – who joined SBA founder and Salon Business Publishing Editor Joanne Charlton on stage – said: “It absolutely delights me to see Salon Business celebrate and acknowledge so much achievement across all spectrums of the hairdressing industry from creative, to business, and particularly their efforts focused around sustainability.

Staff from Wakefield's En Route Hair and Beauty salon accepting the Green Salon award with celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton (left) on stage at the annual Salon Business Awards ceremony, which took place this week in London. Picture: Eddie MacDonald

“What an absolute pleasure to work with Salon Business. Whether a finalist or a winner it’s just amazing to see people succeed in the industry at every single level, from small village salon to City salon groups. It’s just great to see so much drive.”

250 guests attended to see 14 salons and three individuals win awards and certificates, with Wakefield’s En Route Hair and Beauty beating hundreds of other entries in their category. Other categories included Local Salon, Salon Team, Creative Salon, Textured Hair Specialist, and Barbering Specialist, amongst others.

Guests included finalists, their peers, brand owners and members of the press, who enjoyed food and drink and live music whilst awaiting the announcement of the winners in the Soho restaurant and club.

Joanne Charlton said: “The SBAwards Grand Final always brings people together with a great atmosphere, lots of networking and recognition of talent.

“We were proud and thankful to our sponsors Authentic Beauty Concept, STMNT, iSalon, Indola and Remi Cachet, who helped make it possible to honour the winners who represent everything that’s great about our industry - dedication, hard work, creativity and togetherness.”