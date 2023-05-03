Wakefield salon shortlisted for national sustainability business award

En Route Hair and Beauty is in the running for Sustainable Salon of the Year, sponsored by Authentic Beauty Concept, at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2023.

Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious events, the awards recognise the names that have achieved business brilliance, helping uphold Britain’s reputation as a world leader in hairdressing expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

En Route reached the finals after submitting an attention-grabbing entry, detailing the eco credentials that have helped make their salon a leader in its field.

Salon owner, Melenie Tudor.

As a salon, it has worked hard to make every aspect of the business more environmentally friendly, including switching to renewable energy and changing all lighting to LED, using super soft shower heads to reduced water consumption, switching to recyclable and biodegradable towels and working with local allotments to help compost hair cuttings and biodegradable towels.

It was also the first salon in the area to join The Green Salon Collective, which helps them to reduce the amount of salon waste going to landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salon owner, Melenie Tudor said: “To finalise for this award feels incredible as we pride ourselves on our salon’s sustainable practices.

"Looking after the planet is a passion of mine, which all began when I volunteered at an animal sanctuary in Borneo, where orangutans had been displaced by palm oil plantations. I witnessed first-hand the devastating effects of deforestation and the horrendous truth behind the use of palm oil.

The salon introduced a REUSE - RECYCLE - REFILL station to reduce salon and client plastic usage

“At En Route, the whole team is accountable for the eco standards. We believe that focusing on the ‘why’ helps us connect with people who may not be sustainability oriented by giving them more of an understanding of the impacts our industry has on this planet and what we can all do to make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an intensive judging process, the team will now attend the 25th British Hairdressing Business Awards, held this year on July 3 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Melenie said: “The awards are so respected across the industry, so just to reach the finals is a huge honour. We’re up against some incredible competition but I just hope that the judges see our drive and passion.