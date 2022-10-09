Curtis Berry has joined Propel – based at Stonebridge House, Wakefield Road – as graduate developer after recently completing a BA(Hons) in computing at the University of Huddersfield.

Fellow alumnus Jiahao Wu, who completed a BSc(Hons) in computer science, has also joined the business as a graduate developer. He will build on his existing knowledge, which includes experience in programming languages C#, C++, Java, Python and PHP.

Josh Morton has also joined the team as apprentice developer. Following his previous role in hospitality, Josh will undertake his apprenticeship through The Coders Guild, a software development apprenticeships and software testing training provider.

From left to right, new Propel team members Curtis Berry, Josh Morton and Jiahao Wu.

Andy Brown, managing director at Propel, said: “We are thrilled to have Curtis, Josh, and Jiahao join our growing team. As a business, we are huge advocates of giving young people the support and platforms to start their careers, and we look forward to helping them grow in their careers”.

Hannah Starkey, HR manager at Propel, added: “We were so impressed by all the applicants for our graduate and apprentice roles this year, but Jiahao, Josh and Curtis really did shine through the interview process. To support the growth of the business, we also have a number of open roles, including two mid-senior developer roles”.

The appointments come during a period of growth for the business due to a number of new business opportunities and project wins, including an agreement to deliver a range of .NET services to one of the UK’s largest construction companies.

To find out more about the current vacancies: https://propeltech.co.uk/join-propel.