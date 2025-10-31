Wakefield solicitors unveils triple boost as it bolsters Commercial Property team

Triple boost ... Milners' Commercial Property team (from left) April Gibson, James Webb, Hannah Buck, Andrew Little, Sarah Roberts, Myriam Danesi and Charlotte Thomas. (Not pictured – Tiffany Jackson)

A Wakefield district law firm has strengthened one of its specialist teams with a hat-trick of new developments.

Milners, based in High Street, Upton, Pontefract, has appointed Andrew Little as Head of Commercial Property, spearheading a growing, eight-strong department.

Colleague James Webb has been promoted into the role of Associate Solicitor while Hannah Buck has become the first Milners employee to qualify in-house as a solicitor through the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) route.

Milners’ Managing Partner Simon Bass said: “As a people-powered law firm, we are thrilled to welcome a Commercial Property lawyer of Andrew’s calibre, as well as promote and support the home-grown talent of both James and Hannah.

“As we build on and extend the skills and strengths of our Commercial Property team, Andrew’s wide-ranging experience – especially in meeting the needs of clients in the agricultural and farming sectors – adds a powerful new dimension.”

Andrew brings more than 11 years’ specialist legal expertise in commercial and agricultural property to Milners, having previously held senior positions in two regional law firms in Yorkshire.

He specialises in dealing with sales and purchases, commercial leases and farm business tenancies, conditional contracts, option agreements and promotion agreements for development land (including for renewables), overage agreements, mining and minerals leases, easements and sporting rights.

His portfolio highlights include acting for multiple landowners on a development land promotion agreement, purchasing new sites for a regional car dealership network and arranging the refinancing over their existing sites, and acquiring a disused 12-acre factory site for conversion into an industrial estate.

Mr Bass added: “Andrew’s in-depth knowledge equips him with the ability to give his clients bespoke advice during complex, multi-faceted transactions. This ensures they can see the bigger picture and ultimately make informed decisions

“He is motivated to achieve the best possible outcome for his clients and ultimately to establish long-term business relationships. This is reflected by Andrew continuing to act for clients whom he has assisted for over a decade.”

James’ promotion to Associate Solicitor comes just five years after he joined the company, where he completed his training contract before developing a commercial property client base dealing with commercial lease matters, the sale and purchase of businesses, and commercial property refinancing.

In a “first” for Milners, University of Leeds law graduate Hannah became a solicitor through the relatively new SQE route. After passing her first exam, which assesses functioning legal knowledge covering several areas of law, she was successful in the follow-up exam which tests candidates’ practical legal skills and knowledge.

Other members of the Commercial Property team include Sarah Roberts, Charlotte Thomas, Tiffany Jackson, April Gibson and Myriam Danesi.