Wakefield store fined for displaying out-of-date food

A Wakefield store has been fined by Wakefield Council after being found to be displaying out-of-date food.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th May 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield Council said the business was ‘failing to comply with food safety requirements.’

Premier Store, at 183 Church Lane, Normanton, was found to be displaying food for sale beyond its use-by date.

The owner of the store pleaded guilty to displaying food that was contrary to Regulation 19 (1) & (2) of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 and was fined £150, a £60 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £1,410 at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 11 2023.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “It is very important to us to protect the health of our residents, and this shows that we will take action against those that are not complying with the necessary requirements.”

