Wakefield teenager lands top Supervisor of the Year Award by pub company

Wakefield teenager Josh Williams is one of the youngest supervisors with the RedCat Pub Company and now he is an award winner too!

The 19-year-old has been named Supervisor of the Year by the chain that runs more than 90 pubs across the country.

Josh, who lives in Kettlethorpe, has worked at The Dam Inn pub in Newmillerdam for almost three years.

“I was studying Media, Film and Television at Wakefield College at the time but I wasn’t enjoying it,” Josh said.

He heard of a waiter’s job at the pub, applied and has never looked back.

He said: “Almost straight away I started learning about being a supervisor ready for when I turned 18. I really loved it.”

Being a supervisor involves him guiding colleagues, looking after customers and making sure all runs smoothly.

“It’s really helped me grow a lot thanks to working with people who are older than me,” he said.

Josh is one of 16 people who work at the 18th Century pub on Barnsley Road.

“We are a great team, we all support each other and it all works very well,” he said.

Away from work they have taken part in a series of fundraising activities in aid of Wakefield Hospice, including abseiling down Wakefield Cathedral.

Josh’s award was given for leading by example on every shift and supporting and inspiring his team.

Richard Lewis, CEO of the RedCat Pub Company, said it recognised a drive for excellence and making a real difference every day.

Josh said: “I really didn’t expect it but all my team were cheering around me and it was amazing.”