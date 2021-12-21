Wakefield vegan skincare firm Wild & Wood donate Christmas gifts to kids in need

Wild & Wood founders Hollie Sharpin and Lorna Hirst with some of the toys they have donated to local children's charities.

The brand, which was launched back in January 2020, has soared in popularity over the past two years, since they invested the final £1,000 of their overdrafts to fund the start up.

Since then, founders Hollie Sharpin and Lorna Hirst, have been able to expand their workshop, open up their very first high street store, and amass a huge 68,000 orders

But true to their Yorkshire roots, at the heart of all of this success, is their continued mission to give back.

With six children between them, Hollie and Lorna, have always held family values dear and they can often be found hand crafting their best selling bath milks with their young children strapped to their backs.

As Christmas is just around the corner, the pair knew that they wanted to support children and families less fortunate.

On Friday they did just that as they bought £2,000 pounds worth of Christmas gifts to donate between two local charities, The Clothing Bank, and Cash For Kids.

Both charities support children and young people affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness and those who have additional needs. Cash For Kids are set to provide gifts to 17,000 children across West Yorkshire this Christmas.

Lauren Proctor, who accepted the donations to Cash For Kids, said: “The gifts donated by Lorna and Hollie from Wild & Wood will make so many local teenagers happy this Christmas. We always run low on gifts for this age group and we were overwhelmed with all of the items they donated.”

Hollie said: “As a business we always wanted to make a difference and give as much as we can. Having children of our own, the thought of others waking up on Christmas with no gifts broke our hearts! We are fortunate enough to now have a business that is thriving and allows us the extra cash to give back to others.

"We are just so blessed and proud to be able to do this!”

This isn’t the first time this year that Wild & Wood have put all of their efforts into giving back.

Just last month, founders Hollie and Lorna, celebrated the plantation of their 10,000th tree as part of their campaign to protect the environment.

With Wild & Wood growing rapidly, you can expect their philanthropic campaign to follow suit as they build upon their philosophy that an act of kindness everyday can change the world.