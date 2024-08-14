Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shop owners in a Wakefield village are concerned a 600 sq ft commercial unit could block them out of the street.

Outline planning permission has been submitted for the building on land to the front of 103 to 125 Ashdene Drive in Crofton.

The application states that the new building would fall into the F2 “local community use” category.

A highways development management report by Wakefield Council, which is looking at layout and access, says it appears to be a “community hub class F with a shop probably of food bank type”.

Ashdene Drive. Picture by Google

Businesses that operate from Ashdene Drive are worried the unit will block them from view.

One owner who commented on the planning application said: “The implementation of this project poses a significant threat to the operations of my businesses and is likely to create parking issues, further impacting the already challenging economic conditions we are facing.

"The proximity of the new commercial unit to my existing shops will undoubtedly lead to parking congestion, making it difficult for customers to access our businesses conveniently.

"This situation could result in a loss of foot traffic and revenue, directly affecting our ability to sustain operations during these economically challenging times.

“I kindly urge the planning department to reconsider the approval of this project and explore alternative solutions that would not jeopardize the livelihood of established businesses in the area.

"Preserving the current business environment and ensuring smooth access for customers should be a priority in any development decisions.”

Another said: “If a commercial building will be constructed in front of my shop then it will hide my shop from view and it will decrease my sales.

"I have spent all my money on this shop and lots of people depend on it and it is already very quiet due to restrictions of car parking.

"My whole building will be hidden by this building and there will be no source of sunlight as well."

The application says there would be two employees at the new unit.

It would open from 6am to midnight, Monday to Friday, 7am to midnight on Saturdays, and 7am to 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.